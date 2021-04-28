Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 87.4% in April

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the March 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. 38,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,587. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

