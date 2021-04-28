Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Down 94.2% in April

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, insider Richard Lynn Bachman sold 994,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $497,099.50.

OTCMKTS:DTRC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 48,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,885. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Dakota Territory Resource has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

