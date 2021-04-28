Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Dalrada Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

