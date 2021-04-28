Dana (NYSE:DAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Dana updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.100-2.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.71. 1,143,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,168. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -554.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Get Dana alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.