Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.49 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.

NYSE:DAN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. 1,142,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. Dana has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.56.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.