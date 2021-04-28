Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Joakim Weidemanis Sells 17,169 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of DHR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.99. The stock has a market cap of $184.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
