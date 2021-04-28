Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the lowest is $6.66 billion. Danaher posted sales of $5.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $27.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.02 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $29.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $258.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $260.37. The company has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

