DAO Maker Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.98 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $143.61 million and $11.98 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $7.18 or 0.00013006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00274091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.29 or 0.01029013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.79 or 0.00713044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,248.56 or 1.00038969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,248,140 coins and its circulating supply is 19,993,757 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

