DAOstack Reaches Market Cap of $11.47 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $118,888.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,789.37 or 1.00081992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00041335 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00131047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000943 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001848 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

