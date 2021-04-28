Dash (DASH) Market Cap Reaches $2.82 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $278.87 or 0.00518349 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $772.67 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005965 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023406 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.72 or 0.02571953 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000612 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,105,982 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

