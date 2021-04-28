Dash (DASH) Price Hits $285.80 on Top Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $285.80 or 0.00520896 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and $816.32 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005750 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00022399 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.19 or 0.02621205 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 128.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,099,520 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

