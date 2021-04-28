Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.173-5.222 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75 billion-$5.81 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.147-1.196 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,683. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 118.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $140.27 and a twelve month high of $237.85.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

