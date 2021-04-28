Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.147-1.196 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.41 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.173-5.222 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,683. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.90. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $140.27 and a 12-month high of $237.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASTY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.00.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

