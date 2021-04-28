Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the March 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

In other news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $149,625.16. 15.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAIO opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

