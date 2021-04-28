Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Short Interest Down 85.4% in April

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TTMZF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Datable Technology has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PlatformÂ³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone.

