Databroker Trading Down 28.9% Over Last Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $4.64 million and $1,250.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00065482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.46 or 0.00877679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00097137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,410.54 or 0.08056905 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,215,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

