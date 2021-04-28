Datamine (DAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Datamine has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $314,690.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00075045 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002891 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

