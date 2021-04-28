Datamine (DAM) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Datamine has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $285,700.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00072785 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002819 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002778 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.