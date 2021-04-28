Datawallet (DXT) Price Reaches $0.0008

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datawallet has a total market cap of $296,229.03 and approximately $8,241.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00065543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00020509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00072161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.96 or 0.00830527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00096358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Datawallet Coin Profile

Datawallet (DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.