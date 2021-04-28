David A. Sumoski Sells 65,789 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NUE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 85,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,520. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

