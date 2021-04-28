Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Short Interest Up 180.0% in April

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DBRM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 41,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,394. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Daybreak Oil and Gas Company Profile

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc operates as an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company in the United States. It holds interest in the East Slopes project located in the southeastern part of the San Joaquin Basin near Bakersfield, California. The company also holds 70% working interest in the Michigan Basin project covering 1,400 acres area.

