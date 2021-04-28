Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Short Interest Up 180.0% in April

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DBRM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 41,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,394. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
Daybreak Oil and Gas Company Profile
