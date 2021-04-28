DCP Midstream (DCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DCP Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCP opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

