DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 30.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $666,526.23 and approximately $552.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00065129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00069116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.68 or 0.00829626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.48 or 0.07824696 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

