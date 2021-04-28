Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.65 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and $921,273.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00065329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00072038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.91 or 0.00823670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00096165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.89 or 0.07778297 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

