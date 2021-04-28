Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,050.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,050 ($52.91) and last traded at GBX 3,955.01 ($51.67), with a volume of 197937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,952 ($51.63).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.
The firm has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,554.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,495.83.
In other news, insider Alison Platt bought 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, with a total value of £19,838.70 ($25,919.39). Also, insider Tony Griffin sold 25,000 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33), for a total transaction of £963,000 ($1,258,165.67).
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:DPH)
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.