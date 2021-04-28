Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,050.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,050 ($52.91) and last traded at GBX 3,955.01 ($51.67), with a volume of 197937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,952 ($51.63).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,554.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,495.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

In other news, insider Alison Platt bought 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, with a total value of £19,838.70 ($25,919.39). Also, insider Tony Griffin sold 25,000 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33), for a total transaction of £963,000 ($1,258,165.67).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

