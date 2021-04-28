Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,175. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.18.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.