Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,175. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.18.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.