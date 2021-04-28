Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.76. 4,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,650. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $128.92 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.11.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,880. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

