Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Short Interest Up 390.0% in April

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 390.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DPDW stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.52. Deep Down has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter. Deep Down had a negative return on equity of 80.04% and a negative net margin of 69.91%.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

