Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the March 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deep Yellow stock remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,829. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.71.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

