DeepBrain Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.18 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $43.18 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

