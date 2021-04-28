DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 20.9% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $406.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001164 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020182 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,470,800 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

