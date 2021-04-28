Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $382.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.34. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

