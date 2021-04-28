DeFiChain (DFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Billion

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.66 or 0.00006714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $4.61 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 695,217,073 coins and its circulating supply is 407,097,073 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

