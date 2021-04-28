DeFinition Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One DeFinition coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFinition has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $225.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00276385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.36 or 0.01030851 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.89 or 0.00713996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,774.49 or 1.00050113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu . DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

