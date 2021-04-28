Defis Network (DFS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $438,980.00

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Defis Network has a market cap of $3.72 million and $438,980.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Defis Network has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Defis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.04 or 0.00018345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00838164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00065632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.26 or 0.08033788 BTC.

Defis Network Profile

Defis Network (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network . Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Defis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

