DeGate (DG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $153,755.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $20.41 million and $153,755.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00275222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.01 or 0.01033566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.83 or 0.00734534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,488.31 or 0.99852269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

