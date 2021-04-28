Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Down 70.9% in April

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,923. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $10.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.