Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.580-0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.10 million.

DLA stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.64 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $94.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.