Dennis Polk Sells 5,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, March 29th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $716,350.00.

Shares of CNXC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.27. The stock had a trading volume of 146,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $163.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

CNXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cross Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

