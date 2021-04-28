Dennis Polk Sells 5,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 29th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $716,350.00.
Shares of CNXC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.27. The stock had a trading volume of 146,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $163.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.10.
CNXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cross Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
