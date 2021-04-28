Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DENN. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

