Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Raised to $21.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DENN. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

DENN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,799. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 115,918 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

