Dent One Day Trading Volume Tops $309.58 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $309.58 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.83 or 0.00875643 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00097088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,410.12 or 0.08081740 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

DENT is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,033,927,361 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.