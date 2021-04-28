Derek J. Maetzold Sells 14,374 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,677,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.73. 18,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,354. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.