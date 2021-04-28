Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.93 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $468,277.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00272123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.35 or 0.01028182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.97 or 0.00729220 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.99 or 0.99584406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

