Dero (DERO) Price Tops $7.99 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. Dero has a total market cap of $84.02 million and $1.41 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $7.99 or 0.00014596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded up 114.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,746.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.38 or 0.04994664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.15 or 0.00471541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.12 or 0.01649648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.49 or 0.00764416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.96 or 0.00527827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00063799 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.89 or 0.00432708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

