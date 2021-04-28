Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DSGN) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 5th

Design Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DSGN) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 5th. Design Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DSGN opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

