Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS DESTQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 31,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,609. Destination Maternity has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Destination Maternity Company Profile
See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Destination Maternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination Maternity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.