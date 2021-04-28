Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DESTQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 31,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,609. Destination Maternity has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Destination Maternity Company Profile

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of September 17, 2019, the company operated 1,108 retail locations, including 474 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

