Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DSWL stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

