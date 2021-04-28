Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $34.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

T traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 459,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,497,418. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

