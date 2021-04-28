Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.62

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 163159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

DB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

